Steelers' James Conner could miss Week 15 vs. Patriots

The second-year running back out of Pitt has filled in well for Le'Veon Bell, who is sitting out the season after not signing his franchise tender. Conner's blend of power, speed and pass catching ability fit perfectly into the Steelers' offense. In 12 games, the 23-year-old galloped for 909 rushing yards on 201 carries. He also has 467 receiving yards on 52 catches with 13 total touchdowns (12 rushing).