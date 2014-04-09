Steelers' Jamaal Westerman tries training with deprivation mask

Published: Apr 09, 2014 at 06:20 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Walk Forest Baptist Medical Center announced a study that found changes in the brain during the course of a season for 45 high school football players who did not suffer a concussion, Health Day reported.
  • The Associated Press reported that Ohio is considering an amendment that would allow chiropractors to clear youth athletes for return to play after concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan as assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet.

The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW