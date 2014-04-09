Steelers' Jamaal Westerman tries training with deprivation mask

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Yahoo! Sports reported on how Jamaal Westerman is using an oxygen deprivation mask during his offseason training.
- The Walk Forest Baptist Medical Center announced a study that found changes in the brain during the course of a season for 45 high school football players who did not suffer a concussion, Health Day reported.
- The Winston Salem-Journal reported that Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center also received a $620,000 grant to study athletes with persistent post-concussion symptoms.
- The SignPost, the Weber State University student newspaper, looked at concussions from the viewpoint of a trainer, a coach and a player.
- The Associated Press reported that Ohio is considering an amendment that would allow chiropractors to clear youth athletes for return to play after concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor