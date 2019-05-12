Around the NFL

Steelers ink first-round LB Devin Bush to contract

Published: May 12, 2019 at 06:42 AM
Pittsburgh's first top-10 draft pick in 19 years is officially under contract.

The Steelers signed linebacker Devin Bush to his four-year rookie deal on Sunday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Bush's fully guaranteed deal is worth $18,871,768, Rapoport added.

As with all first-round contracts, Bush's deal includes a fifth-year team option.

Pittsburgh traded up on draft night to select the Michigan linebacker at No. 10, sending its first and second round picks in 2019 and a 2020 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos. The Steelers had not picked higher than No. 10 since choosing Plaxico Burress with the eight overall pick in 2000.

Bush made his debut with the team on Friday at the start of Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp.

Since 2017, Bush was just one of three FBS players with 150-plus tackles, 10-plus sacks and 10-plus PBUs.

In the Steel City, Bush figures to slide right into the inside linebacker slot that was abruptly vacated two years ago after Ryan Shazier suffered a career-threatening spinal injury. That position was filled last year by Jon Bostic and Vince Williams. But given the draft capital Pittsburgh gave up to acquire him, Bush should be in the starting lineup in Week 1.

