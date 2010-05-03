Steelers hopeful that Roethlisberger could return for OTAs in June

"I recognize that the allegations in Georgia were disputed and that they did not result in criminal charges being filed against you," Goodell said in a letter to Roethlisberger last month. "My decision today is not based on a finding that you violated Georgia law, or on a conclusion that differs from that of the local prosecutor. That said, you are held to a higher standard as an NFL player, and there is nothing about your conduct in Milledgeville that can remotely be described as admirable, responsible, or consistent with either the values of the league or the expectations of our fans."