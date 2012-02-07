Steelers hire former Chiefs coach Haley as offensive coordinator

"I am excited about the opportunity to come back home and work for a tremendous organization," Haley said. "It is an honor to work with the Rooney family and coach (Mike) Tomlin and continue the success that has become synonymous with the Steelers. My father has so many fond memories both from his playing days and his time in the personnel department with the team, and I look forward to helping bring more championships to Pittsburgh and to being a part of one of the storied franchises in the NFL."