Steelers hire former Chiefs coach Haley as offensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley their new offensive coordinator.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora had reported Monday that the Steelers had offered Haley the job.
Haley, 45, will replace Bruce Arians, now with the Indianapolis Colts, and will inherit an offense that scored 325 points last season en route to finishing 12-4.
Haley was fired on Dec. 13 after going 19-26 in two-plus seasons in Kansas City, leading the Chiefs to the 2010 AFC West title.
He spent 10 seasons as a NFL assistant before being hired by Kansas City. He was offensive coordinator for Arizona in 2007-08, helping lead the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance. He also has ties to the organization as his father, Dick Haley, spent 44 seasons in the NFL, including serving as the Steelers' director of player personnel from 1971-90.
The Steelers lost the AFC North title to Baltimore on a tiebreaker, and were eliminated from the postseason by Denver.
"I am excited about the opportunity to come back home and work for a tremendous organization," Haley said. "It is an honor to work with the Rooney family and coach (Mike) Tomlin and continue the success that has become synonymous with the Steelers. My father has so many fond memories both from his playing days and his time in the personnel department with the team, and I look forward to helping bring more championships to Pittsburgh and to being a part of one of the storied franchises in the NFL."
The Chiefs were 5-8 when Haley was dismissed. His last game was a tough one. Kansas City lost, 37-10, to the New York Jets at the Meadowlands, and it was their fifth loss in six games. Kansas City committed 11 penalties for 128 yards in the performance, including a 15-yarder on Haley for unsportsmanlike conduct that may have sealed his fate.
Less than a year before he was fired, Haley led the Chiefs to the greatest single-season turnaround in franchise history, winning the division title by recording six more victories than in 2009.
The Steelers had a good season offensively under Arians. Roethlisberger threw for 4,077 yards, Mike Wallace had 1,193 receiving yards, and Rashard Mendenhall had 928 rushing yards. Arians was the Colts' quarterbacks coach during Peyton Manning's first three seasons, and was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator the last five seasons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report