Steelers have serious designs on teaming up Pouncey brothers

Published: Apr 26, 2011 at 03:38 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers will exhaust all possible scenarios to trade up for University of Florida offensive lineman Mike Pouncey, a league source said Tuesday night.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has given an edict to his personnel department to explore all realistic trade options for Pouncey, a guard/center. Tomlin wants the Steelers to be prepared to acquire Pouncey should he "start to slip" in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft, according to the source.

The Steelers drafted Pouncey's twin brother and ex-Florida teammate, Maurkice, last year, and he responded with an All-Pro-caliber season.

Tomlin is enthralled by the idea of teaming the brothers on his offensive line, and the Steelers know Mike Pouncey will be gone long before they pick at No. 31. Should the Miami Dolphins not select Pouncey at 15th, the scenario for the Steelers to move up could unfold.

The Steelers realize it would take significant draft-pick compensation to make such a leap and also know that teams picking in the teens, like the San Diego Chargers (18th) and New York Giants (19th), have their eyes on interior offensive linemen. Steelers executives will gauge what it would take to move up into range with various teams.

Steelers officials also know their best option for a trade could come with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who own the 20th pick. Tomlin is very close with Bucs coach Raheem Morris, and trading into the 20s is less prohibitive than into the mid-teens.

The exercise could prove futile, but the Steelers certainly are willing to make the bold move should an opportunity exist within reason, according to the source.

