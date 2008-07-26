Steelers have numerous issues as camp begins

-How to best gear up for a demanding season. The Steelers could have opened camp a few days earlier, but chose to be one of the last teams to report. A demanding schedule that includes the Patriots, Colts, Giants, Cowboys, Jaguars and Browns may have something to do with that. The Steelers had an overly long camp last year because they played in the preseason Hall of Fame game, and they didn't finish well by losing four of their final five.