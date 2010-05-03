Steelers have issues beyond naming Roethlisberger's replacement

Good or bad, folks are going to have to deal with the anticipation of Roethlisberger's arrival -- and his actual return after his suspension of four, five or six games (possibly more). Not just fans either. How will the quarterback group deal with another player -- not just someone off the street but the starter who could take one of their jobs -- back in the meeting rooms and on the practice field? How will the receivers, who won't be able to catch a pass from him while he is gone, get reacquainted? How will the coaches work Roethlisberger back in?