Steelers have enough weapons to survive without Mendenhall

Brown is just as dangerous as Wallace in the open field. An accomplished punt returner with outstanding speed and quickness, he can quickly maneuver through traffic with the ball in his hands and shows an uncanny knack for getting to the outside. His superb running skills prompted the Steelers to routinely get him the ball on bubble screens and crossing routes. He has also started to get touches on vertical throws, keeping defenders from extensively cheating to Wallace's side. If Roethlisberger can continue to find Brown for an occasional deep shot, defensive coordinators will have to adjust how they deal with the Steelers' passing game.