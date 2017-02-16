Around the NFL

Steelers GM: We want Antonio Brown to retire a Steeler

Published: Feb 16, 2017 at 07:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't about to let the AFC's best receiver get away.

General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Thursday that the organization has made it a priority to give Antonio Brown a contract extension as soon as possible, revealing the Steelers are already in negotiations with the star wideout, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Noting that the team engaged in active discussions last week with Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Colbert emphasized: "I can say unequivocally we want Antonio Brown to retire as a Steeler, just as we want (running back) Le'Veon Bell to retire as a Steeler."

Brown was predictably dazzling this past season, finishing second in the NFL with 106 catches for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Still, the pass-catcher publicly agitated Mike Tomlin by live-streaming the coach's postgame speech after the team's playoff win over the Dolphins. In the wake of that incident, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that "Brown's antics are wearing thin on some of his teammates and certainly his coaches."

Due $8.71 million next season in the final year of his contract, Brown -- "antics" aside -- was always a no-brainer candidate for a massive contract extension. Look for that to happen sooner than later in Pittsburgh.

Here's what else we learned from Colbert:

  1. As noted, the general manager made it clear that Bell would not escape to another team on the open market, saying: "We have no reservations about him ... There is no hesitation for us to have him, hopefully, his entire career."
  1. Colbert also stated that Pittsburgh would like to re-sign backup quarterback Landry Jones and keep him "in the mix." That isn't to say that the Steelers see Jones as an heir to Ben Roethlisberger -- not yet, at least -- with Colbert acknowledging that "sooner or later we will have to address that."
  1. Apparently everyone in Pittsburgh is about to get paid, as Colbert stated that impending free-agent linebacker Lawrence Timmons is another player he'd "love to see ... finish his career" with the Steelers, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
  1. What about Ladarius Green? Colbert noted that the tight end will be back next season. Green, however, needs to pass a physical before offseason workouts begin.
