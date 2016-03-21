Steelers GM: Team has no plans to cut Martavis Bryant

The Pittsburgh Steelers were disappointed to learn Martavis Bryantwon't be in their plans this season, but the team has no plans to give up on their troubled young playmaker.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters at the Annual League Meeting in Florida that the team has had "none whatsoever" thoughts on releasing Bryant, who will be suspended for the 2016 season -- and perhaps beyond -- for his latest violation of the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.
"He has to do what he has to do from a league standpoint," Colbert said, according to the team's official website. "He has to do what he has to do from a personal standpoint. We have to prepare for what we have to do without him in 2016. After all that is taken care of, we will revisit it. As of right now, as Art Rooney II said, we support him. But in all honesty, what happens is totally up to him."
Colbert said in a statement at the time of the suspension that Bryant needed to understand that "significant changes need to occur in his personal life if he wants to regain his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler." Bryant's agent said last week that Bryant plans to check into rehab and undergo evaluation for depression.
The Steelers -- who had the most explosive offense in football with their full complement of players last season -- signed veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey this month. Heyward-Bey joins a still talent-rich wide receiver corps that includes Antonio Brown, Markus Wheaton and Sammie Coates.