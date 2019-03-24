Steelers GM: 'Ben is our quarterback and our leader'

Bell parroted a now-common criticism of Roethlisberger to Sports Illustrated earlier this week, saying that the QB acts as if he is above the other 52 players on the roster and his conduct was a "factor" in Bell's decision to leave Pittsburgh for greener pastures. One ex-teammate called Roethlisberger out for allegedly fumbling a snap on purpose to send a message to the coaching staff late in a 2014 game.