Steelers' Gilbert set to protect Roethlisberger's blind side in 2012

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning yet another change on offense during an offseason that has already featured plenty of reshuffling.
Marcus Gilbert will be moved from right tackle to left tackle, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh, via ProFootballTalk.com.
Gilbert started 13 games in relief last season as a rookie. Willie Colon is expected to resume his duties at right tackle after finishing his second-consecutive season in injured reserve last year with a torn triceps. That could spell end of the line for veteran Max Starks, who was brought back during the season but suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is scheduled to become a free agent.
Already faced with what Colbert described as "serious issues" with the salary cap, the Steelers also face a number of personnel issues. The team has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Haley, and must decide whether or not to bring back wide receivers Hines Ward and Jerricho Cotchery, as well as how best to retainPro Bowl wide receiver Mike Wallace.
Running back Rashard Mendenhall is also likely to begin next season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the regular-season finale.
The agents for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison have said their clients are willing to re-configure their contracts to help keep the team intact.