Steelers' Gilbert set to protect Roethlisberger's blind side in 2012

Published: Feb 20, 2012 at 06:18 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning yet another change on offense during an offseason that has already featured plenty of reshuffling.

La Canfora: A game of tag

Teams now are free to put franchise tags on players. Jason La Canfora breaks down what moves you can expect to see. More ...

Marcus Gilbert will be moved from right tackle to left tackle, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh, via ProFootballTalk.com.

Gilbert started 13 games in relief last season as a rookie. Willie Colon is expected to resume his duties at right tackle after finishing his second-consecutive season in injured reserve last year with a torn triceps. That could spell end of the line for veteran Max Starks, who was brought back during the season but suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is scheduled to become a free agent.

The Steelers gave up 42 sacks last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.

Already faced with what Colbert described as "serious issues" with the salary cap, the Steelers also face a number of personnel issues. The team has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Haley, and must decide whether or not to bring back wide receivers Hines Ward and Jerricho Cotchery, as well as how best to retainPro Bowl wide receiver Mike Wallace.

Running back Rashard Mendenhall is also likely to begin next season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the regular-season finale.

The agents for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison have said their clients are willing to re-configure their contracts to help keep the team intact.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taylor Gabriel, former Falcons and Bears WR, retiring after six seasons

A key figure of the Atlanta Falcons' 2016 Super Bowl run is calling it quits. Wide receiver ﻿Taylor Gabriel﻿ said this weekend on Instagram that he is retired from the NFL.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

B2C: Trevor Lawrence

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW