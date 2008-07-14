Steelers' founder had his own ownership struggles

Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and his son, team president Art Rooney II, are trying to work out a deal to buy out the shares of all or some of Dan Rooney's four brothers and keep the team in the family. The brothers haven't liked the offers to date, and they hired an investment firm to explore other options - possibly a sale to Stanley Druckenmiller, a wealthy Steelers fan who has been known to paint his face black and gold for games.