Steelers' fate vs. Dallas was blowin' in the wind

Fred Taylor, in the first quarter Sunday against the Bears, moved past O.J. Simpson and Corey Dillon, into 16th on the NFL's all-time rushing list. … The Cleveland Browns have gone three consecutive games without scoring a TD. Ken Dorsey became the 12th quarterack to start at least one game for the Browns in the last 10 years. … The Buffalo Bills, for the second week in a row, scored just three points. … Three teams -- Buffalo, Green Bay and San Diego -- have losing records despite outscoring their opponents; conversely, Denver has won eight games and will likely win the AFC West, but the Broncos have been outscored by 20 points. … Pierre Thomas, an undrafted player when he signed with New Orleans last year, is the first Saints player to run for 100 yards this season. … The Colts became the second team in NFL history to win a least six consecutive games in five consecutive years. … Dallas' Jason Witten became the fifth tight end in history to have 60 or more catches in five consecutive seasons. Tony Gonzalez has done that in 10 consecutive seasons. … Terrell Owens, with 32 receiving yards on his 35th birthday, moved into sixth place on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list with 13,918.