Steelers fans represent at Raymond James Stadium, see another title win

Published: Feb 01, 2009 at 05:22 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Super Bowl XLIII was a home game of sorts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not that it was much of a surprise.

All week leading up the game, there were signs that the Steelers would have a distinct crowd advantage at Raymond James Stadium, and that became a reality Sunday. The Terrible Towel-waving Steelers fans didn't disappoint, dominating the atmosphere of the game from start to finish. That wasn't a shock to Pittsburgh players, who not only saw it coming but expected it.

"Oh yeah, we knew it," Steelers linebacker Larry Foote said. "We knew how it was going to be. We saw them around town; we saw the black & gold all over Tampa. It's like that every road trip. Everywhere we go, we represent."

The Steelers, of course, have been notorious throughout their history for having a rabid fan base, and that was on display earlier this season. Pittsburgh fans nearly stole the show during a Monday night game in Week 9 at Washington, waving Terrible Towels in the lower bowl of FedEx Field in a nationally televised game. Those fans were highly visible throughout Tampa during Super Bowl week.

The same held true in parking lots around the stadium before the game. The NFL Experience and NFL tailgate party also shared the same feel. Many fans could only smile when asked if the game already was beginning to have an atmosphere reminiscent of Heinz Field prior to kickoff.

The players took notice of the fact throughout the game.

"All this black and gold, you see the gold towels swinging, how loud it was when we made plays," Foote said. "It's Steelers Nation. They say the Cowboys are America's team. I don't think so. The Steelers are America's team. We have the biggest fan base going."

Said guard Chris Kemoeatu: "Steeler Nation does a really good job of traveling with us -- everyone knows that. We couldn't have done it without them. ... Even though we were down, true Steelers fans are always there to have our backs. It's like that almost everywhere we go."

On this night, those Steelers fans were rewarded for their loyalty.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC's No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy

Who do you trust most to emerge from the logjam of contenders in the AFC as the No. 1 seed? Eric Edholm provides his ranking of the top nine candidates to enter the postseason atop the conference.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE