Steelers extend LB Timmons for six years, $50 million

Published: Aug 23, 2011 at 12:52 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons signed a new six-year contract that will pay him $50 million through the 2016 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Timmons, who led Pittsburgh with 135 tackles last season, is the second Steelers linebacker to reach terms on a hefty extension this offseason. Outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley signed a six-year, $61 million deal in August.

The 26-year-old Woodley and the 25-year-old Timmons are considered the young core of a linebacker group that includes 33-year-old James Harrison, 31-year-old Larry Foote and 36-year-old James Farrior.

The contract extensions for Timmons and Woodley likely were made possible thanks to contract restructuring by several of their teammates, including Harrison and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Timmons, entering his fifth year out of Florida State, has recorded 15 sacks, three interceptions and seven forced fumbles for his career. Last season he posted three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

