Roundup: Steelers expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman 

The Pittsburgh Steelers will add another kicker ahead of training camp.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Steelers are expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman, pending a physical, per a source informed of the situation.
A seventh-round pick by the L.A. Rams in 2020, Sloman appeared in seven games in Los Angeles as a rookie, making 8-of-11 attempts with a long of 42 yards, and went 18-of-21 on point-after-tries.
After being released, the 23-year-old joined Tennessee late in the season and helped the Titans win the AFC South, nailing the game-winner as time expired in Week 17 -- he made both of his field-goal attempts (47 and 37 yards, respectively) and all five extra points in the victory over Houston.
Chris Boswell remains the Steelers' starting kicker after a rough 2018 and two stellar follow-up seasons. Adding a camp kicker like Sloman to take on some of the duties is no surprise, but barring injury, the job in Pittsburgh is still Boswell's.
Here's what else we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday:
