Around the NFL

Roundup: Steelers expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman 

Published: Jul 01, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers will add another kicker ahead of training camp.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Steelers are expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman﻿, pending a physical, per a source informed of the situation.

A seventh-round pick by the L.A. Rams in 2020, Sloman appeared in seven games in Los Angeles as a rookie, making 8-of-11 attempts with a long of 42 yards, and went 18-of-21 on point-after-tries.

After being released, the 23-year-old joined Tennessee late in the season and helped the Titans win the AFC South, nailing the game-winner as time expired in Week 17 -- he made both of his field-goal attempts (47 and 37 yards, respectively) and all five extra points in the victory over Houston.

﻿Chris Boswell﻿ remains the Steelers' starting kicker after a rough 2018 and two stellar follow-up seasons. Adding a camp kicker like Sloman to take on some of the duties is no surprise, but barring injury, the job in Pittsburgh is still Boswell's.

Here's what else we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday:

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will induct former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin into their Ring of Honor later this year. The ceremony will take place during halftime of Tampa Bay's Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 19. Kiffin spent 13 seasons as Bucs DC from 1996-2008 and was the leader of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl champion defense during the 2002 season.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
news

Chargers CB Chris Harris: Derwin James' return 'going to be an issue' for opponents

It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
news

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade. Can the former Eagles quarterback return to his '17 Pro Bowl form? 
news

WR John Taylor, LB Patrick Willis to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers, along with the York family, announced Wednesday that wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis would be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson mum on any developments with contract

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson reiterated that he was ready to play the 2021 season on the franchise tag and offered no update on whether an extension was forthcoming. He was also mum on Chicago's quarterback situation.
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.
news

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Doug Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January. That unhappy ending hasn't discouraged him, though. On Monday, the coach said he's ready to get back on a sideline when he's given an opportunity.
news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

The Arizona Cardinals went all in this offseason with several big free-agent signings and trades. On Wednesday, WR Christian Kirk gave the Good Morning Football crew a peek into the team's attitude as the 2021 season approaches.
news

Titans' Bud Dupree on ACL recovery: 'I'm working hard to be back as soon as I can'

The Tennessee Titans addressed their pass-rushing woes this offseason with the signing of Bud Dupree, and the pass-rusher gave an update on his recovery on Good Morning Football as training camp approaches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW