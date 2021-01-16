Around the NFL

Steelers expected to make Matt Canada new offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 16, 2021 at 03:28 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers will promote from within to fill their offensive coordinator job.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Steelers are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to OC, per sources informed of the situation.

Canada interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their coordinator job but will stick in Pittsburgh with a promotion.

The 48-year-old longtime college assistant was hired as quarterbacks coach in 2020 to help bring innovative ideas to Pittsburgh. The Steelers' offense struggled this season, leading the club not to renew coordinator Randy Fichtner's contract.

Canada will now lead an offense with a stockpile of receiving talent that has struggled on the ground. With Ben Roethlisberger anticipated to return in 2021, Canada will have many of his key contributors to work with as he takes over.

At the college level, Canada built a reputation as an inventive coach who coaxed the most out of talent at Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, along with stops at NC State and Butler. He spent just one year at LSU in 2017 in a contentious relationship with coach Ed Orgeron. Canada then moved on to Maryland in 2018 as OC before serving as interim head coach.

The Steelers were the first NFL stop for Canada. His unique offense is built around pre-snap motion and jet sweeps, among other characteristics that have become more pervasive at the pro-level in recent years.

Pittsburgh hopes that giving Canada the reins will jumpstart an offense that plodded along in 2020.

Canada will become the fourth offensive coordinator during Mike Tomlin's tenure, following Bruce Arians, Todd Haley and Fichtner.

