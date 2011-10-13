Steelers expect to get RB Mendenhall back for Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have running back Rashard Mendenhall back in the lineup for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Mendenhall, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, was back at practice Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Isaac Redman, who made his first career start last Sunday, said he expects Mendenhall to start against Jacksonville. Mewelde Moore is likely to miss a second straight game because of a high ankle sprain, leaving Redman and Mendenhall to split carries.
Mendenhall has gone over the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of the past two seasons, but is off to a slow start this year, averaging just 3.0 yards a carry.