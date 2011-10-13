Steelers expect to get RB Mendenhall back for Jaguars

Published: Oct 13, 2011 at 12:06 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have running back Rashard Mendenhall back in the lineup for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Mendenhall, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, was back at practice Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Isaac Redman, who made his first career start last Sunday, said he expects Mendenhall to start against Jacksonville. Mewelde Moore is likely to miss a second straight game because of a high ankle sprain, leaving Redman and Mendenhall to split carries.

Mendenhall has gone over the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of the past two seasons, but is off to a slow start this year, averaging just 3.0 yards a carry.

