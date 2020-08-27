Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season

If you're a fan of the Eagles or Steelers, your chance to watch live football is on hiatus for now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams announced they will not have fans at home games for the start of the 2020 season.

"The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia confirmed on Thursday that hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted until further notice," the Eagles said in a statement emailed to season ticket owners.

"Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first 2 regular season home games," the Steelers also announced.