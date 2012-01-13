Steelers DT Hampton won't need surgery; Pouncey healing

Published: Jan 13, 2012 at 01:11 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive tackle Casey Hampton will not require offseason surgery on the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in last weekend's wild-card loss to the Denver Broncos.

Analyst Picks: Divisional Round

With one weekend of playoff football in the books, the top four seeds in both conferences are still alive. NFL.com and NFL Network analysts offer picks for the divisional round. **More ...**

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Friday that Hampton plans to rehab his injury with a combination of rest and treatment.

Hampton, 33, just completed his 11th season with the Steelers and is set to enter the final year of a three-year contract that will pay him close to $5 million in 2012.

The Tribune-Review reported the Steelers will be close to $20 million over the projected salary cap in 2012.

In other Steelers injury news, All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey underwent surgery on his left ankle Thursday. The injury forced Pouncey to sit out the Steelers' loss to the Broncos. Guard Doug Legursky, who started at center last Sunday, is scheduled to have shoulder surgery Friday.

