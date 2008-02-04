Steelers DT Hampton added to Pro Bowl roster

Published: Feb 04, 2008 at 06:21 AM

Steelers defensive tackle Casey Hampton will be making his fourth career trip to the NFL's Pro Bowl in Hawaii this upcoming Sunday, the league announced today. Hampton is replacing San Diego Chargers' defensive tackle Jamal Williams, who will miss the game with an injury.

Hampton will be making his third straight trip to the NFL's annual all-star game as one of the top defensive linemen in the league. The Steelers first-round draft pick (19th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft, Hampton helped Pittsburgh finish the 2007 regular season ranked first in the league in total defense, allowing just 266.4 yards per game.

Hampton will join three other teammates at the Pro Bowl, including starting offensive guard Alan Faneca and linebacker James Harrison. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will also be making his first trip to the all-star game as a backup.

Two Steelers are missing the game with injuries, including running back Willie Parker and safety Troy Polamalu.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

