Steelers draft T.J. Watt, brother of Texans star J.J.

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert, always a fan of bruising, edge-bending rushers, selected the younger Watt on Thursday at the tail end of the first round. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Watt logged 11.5 sacks last year for the Badgers along with 15.5 tackles for a loss. While not as physically imposing as his older brother, Watt seems to carry the family's trademark toughness. NFL.com's draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to a young Paul Kruger. He is now the third Watt in the NFL (Derek is a fullback for the Chargers).