Around the NFL

Steelers dominate early vs. Dolphins, will face Chiefs

Published: Jan 08, 2017 at 08:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Steelers are on to face the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round after handling the Dolphins with ease in Sunday's AFC wild-card tilt. Here's what we learned from Pittsburgh's 30-12 win over Miami:

  1. This one felt over for Miami less than three minutes in when Antonio Brown turned a short catch into a 50-yard sprint down the sideline for the game's first touchdown. The All-Pro receiver feasted on Miami's banged-up defense, topping the 39 yards he had against the 'Fins in Week 6 in mere seconds:

Second drive? Rinse and repeat, with Brown taking a Ben Roethlisberger strike 62 yards to the house on a play that saw Dolphins safety Bacarri Rambo stationed badly out of position. Brown's 119 receiving yards in the first quarter were the most by any player since Minnesota's Gene Washington had 120 yards in the first frame against Cleveland way back in the 1969 NFL Championship Game. With 124 yards and two scores off five grabs, Brown is the kind of unusual talent who makes the Steelers a genuine threat to the Chiefs and Patriots.

  1. Coming into Sunday ranked first in touches per game (28) and scrimmage yards per outing (157), Le'Veon Bell topped both marks with ease during a juicy showcase of his on-field talents. Setting a single-game Steelers playoff record with 167 yards on the ground, Bell -- in his first postseason appearance -- shifted into workhorse mode on Pittsburgh's third drive, bursting and bobbing his way through Miami's confused defense for 83 yards off 10 straight runs capped by the first of his two touchdowns. The Bell-heavy march had a mean-spirited aura to it, with Pittsburgh basically telling the Dolphins, "You can't stop this offense." Recalling visions of the Bills lashing the 'Fins for 272 yards in Week 16, Bell toyed with Miami's front seven from wire to wire. He's the kind of player who makes football a joy to watch, with NFL.com's Chris Wesseling drawing an appropriate comparison for Bell's style of play: Marcus Allen.
  1. Roethlisberger was seen in a walking boot after the game. The Steelers quarterback told scribes that he suffered an ankle injury on the second-to-last play against Miami, but promised he would be ready for the Chiefs. "We don't know anything yet, but well find out soon enough," Big Ben said of the injury. "You're always worried about being hurt, but I'll be out there next week." Against Miami, Roethlisberger opened a perfect 11-of-11 passing before lobbing an interception to Dolphins safety Michael Thomas on his final attempt of the first half. Operating behind an air-tight offensive line, Big Ben authored Pittsburgh's quick start before settling in to throw for 197 yards at a meaty 10.9 yards per attempt. The uber-reliable Steelers passer wasn't even touched until deep in the third quarter and wound up lofting just 18 passes all day. It's fair to ask why he played so deep into this contest.
  1. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill watching in street clothes, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree sent Dolphins backup Matt Moore into another universe with a violent helmet-to-jaw collision in the second quarter. Replaced for a snap by backup T.J. Yates, Moore courageously returned to lead the offense on a field goal drive that kept Miami's fading hopes alive. One drive later, Moore had a chance to pull the 'Fins within a touchdown, looking for the end zone from Pittsburgh's 8-yard line with 27 seconds left in the first half. Instead of finding pay dirt, though, Moore was the victim of a vicious James Harrison strip-sack to end the half. It only grew worse from there, with Moore losing another strip-sack before tossing a pick to Ryan Shazier on Miami's first two possessions of the second half. Beyond the gaffes and grisly hits, the 32-year-old Moore played admirably, completing 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown.
  1. The disastrous early game script for Miami (Pittsburgh outgained them by an outrageous 258 yards to 55 out of the gate) kept Jay Ajayi (16/33) from making any sort of a difference. The Dolphins running back was held to just 12 yards over the first 23 minutes and never hit his stride.
  1. This wasn't a good day for the Dolphins, but their long-suffering base never imagined they'd be playing in January after a rough-and-tumble 1-4 start to the year. Three months later, Adam Gase looms as a Coach of the Year candidate after so many lost seasons spent searching for a promising leader. The big question in Miami is whether Gase will be able to retain coordinator Vance Joseph, who remains a hot name despite the play of his battered defense down the stretch.
  1. Pittsburgh's secondary allowed Moore to complete plenty of passes over the middle of the field, but Miami had no answer for the creative blitzes dialed by Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler, whose crew of madmen piled up five sacks and nine quarterback hits. The ageless Harrison, especially, was a chaotic whirlwind. When he wasn't blasting Moore himself, the attention he commanded allowed other Steelers to feast in the pocket.
  1. It won't be so easy next week, when Pittsburgh goes on the road to face a surging Chiefs team in Kansas City. Doubling as something of a revenge game for Steelers play-caller Todd Haley, next Sunday's showdown has the makings of a January classic. If the Steelers can keep their star players operating at this level for another fortnight -- and keep them healthy -- the sky is the limit for Pittsburgh.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Referee defends roughing the passer flag on Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE