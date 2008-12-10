Steelers do LeBeau proud

LeBeau played 14 seasons and set the league record for most consecutive games played at cornerback (171). His 62 interceptions ranks eighth on the NFL's all-time list. It is an impressive resumé, one that puts LeBeau among the best players of his era, yet he is even more accomplished as a coach. He is one of the game's great innovators, the creator of the zone blitz which he introduced more than 20 years ago.