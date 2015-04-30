Steelers' defense gets younger with Bud Dupree

Pittsburgh found their man on Thursday with the No. 22 overall selection, adding Kentucky's Bud Dupree to a position group left hollow after the surprising retirement of Jason Worilds.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Dupree gives the Steelers a freakish athlete who reminds NFL Media's Lance Zierlein of New England's Jamie Collins.
Still something of a raw product, Dupree's instincts have drawn criticism from some scouts, but the newest Steelers defender also showed an ability to dominate linemen and take down passers with explosive closing speed.
The former basketball player is an intriguing fit for Pittsburgh's defense, which will take on a different look after watching safety Troy Polamalu and cornerback Ike Taylor hang up the cleats.
After filling their pass-rushing void, the Steelers are a lock to address their secondary in the coming rounds.
