 Skip to main content
Advertising

Steelers DE Keisel could miss second straight start

Published: Oct 29, 2010 at 01:17 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel has missed practice for a third consecutive day because of a sore left hamstring and is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Saints.

Pittsburgh may be without both of the starting ends in its 3-4 defense, since Aaron Smith (torn left triceps) is out indefinitely. Keisel was injured early in the Steelers' 28-10 victory against Cleveland on Oct. 17.

Nick Eason replaced Keisel last weekend in Miami. Ziggy Hood, a first-round pick in 2009, is expected to make his first NFL start in place of Smith.

Right guard Trai Essex, who has missed four games with a sprained left ankle, outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley (hamstring) and right tackle Flozell Adams (ankle) practiced Friday and are expected to play.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed to have suffered torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Super Bowl LVIII inactives: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Official inactives for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney inactive for Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.