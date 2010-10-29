Steelers DE Keisel could miss second straight start

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel has missed practice for a third consecutive day because of a sore left hamstring and is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Saints.
Pittsburgh may be without both of the starting ends in its 3-4 defense, since Aaron Smith (torn left triceps) is out indefinitely. Keisel was injured early in the Steelers' 28-10 victory against Cleveland on Oct. 17.
Nick Eason replaced Keisel last weekend in Miami. Ziggy Hood, a first-round pick in 2009, is expected to make his first NFL start in place of Smith.
Right guard Trai Essex, who has missed four games with a sprained left ankle, outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley (hamstring) and right tackle Flozell Adams (ankle) practiced Friday and are expected to play.
