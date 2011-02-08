Steelers DBs coach Horton in demand from at least two teams

Published: Feb 08, 2011 at 07:16 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Ray Horton has offers to join the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys, a league source said Tuesday.

Horton has an interview scheduled this week with the Cardinals, who want him to coordinate their defense. The team has been looking for a coordinator since last month, when coach Ken Whisenhunt decided not to retain Bill Davis.

Whisenhunt and Horton coached together in Pittsburgh for three years.

The Cowboys, who want Horton to coach their defensive backs, are remaking their staff under coach Jason Garrett, including the hire of Rob Ryan as defensive coordinator. Horton played in Dallas from 1989 to 1992, winning one Super Bowl title.

A third team could be seeking permission to speak to Horton as well.

The Cardinals had hoped to land Steelers defensive backs coach Keith Butler as their coordinator, but Pittsburgh was disinclined to let him go one year after giving him a significant salary bump. He is considered the Steelers' defensive coordinator in waiting.

The Steelers remain hopeful of retaining Dick LeBeau as their coordinator and signing him to a new deal.

The Steelers' defense led the NFL in points allowed per game (14.5) and was 12th in pass defense (214.1 yards). Their secondary included 2010 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Troy Polamalu.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

