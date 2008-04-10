Steelers' Davenport acquitted on domestic violence charge

CLEVELAND -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najeh Davenport was acquitted Wednesday of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Cleveland Municipal Court.
Davenport had been accused of slapping and punching Anita Person, the mother of his 5-year-old son at her Cleveland home in October. He was also acquitted of misdemeanor child endangering and unlawful restraint.
Davenport told jurors, "she's making that up."
He said Person jumped in his vehicle and grabbed the child as he drove off and he eventually stopped and they got in a tug-o-war with the boy.
City prosecutors said Davenport slammed Person to the ground, hit her and tried to choke her.
