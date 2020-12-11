Steelers D preparing to face 'dangerous' Josh Allen, Bills 

Fresh off their first loss of the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers head into a prime-time matchup against a fellow AFC division leader in the Buffalo Bills.

After allowing Alex Smith to engineer a comeback, the Steelers defense knows it will have its hands full with Bills QB Josh Allen﻿.

"Very versatile quarterback," said cornerback Cam Sutton﻿, via the team's official website. "A leader. He is definitely the catalyst on that side of the ball. Everything starts with him and runs through him.

"He has done a great job of taking that step. He is making a lot of checks and calls at the line. They have given him a lot more freedom, moving guys around, putting himself and the offense in good situations to stay on schedule, make plays out there on the field. That is just a testament to him. I'm sure he is a hard-working person, a humble guy.

"He is playing good football right now. We just have to be on our game and be ready."

Allen ranks top-five in completion percentage (4th at 69.9), pass + rush yard (4th, 3,725), pass + rush TDs (T-4th, 32) and 20-plus yard passes (T-3rd, 48) this season among 32 qualified QBs (7th in passer rating: 105.9).

Allen is one of three QBs with 3,700-plus combined pass and rush yards and 30-plus combined pass and rush TD this season (others: Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes﻿).

The Bills QB is on pace for 4,966 combined pass and rush yards, 42 combined pass and rush TD, and a 105.9 passer rating in 2020. Only six QBs have had 4,900-plus yards, 42-plus TDs, and a 100-plus passer rating in a season: Mahomes (2018 MVP), Peyton Manning (2013 MVP), Drew Brees (2011, 2013), Aaron Rodgers (2011 MVP), Tom Brady (2007 MVP, 2011), and Dan Marino (1984 MVP).

The league leaders in sacks this season with 44, the Steelers defense knows it must pummel Allen if it's to slow down the Bills offense.

"Overall, we have to get to him first and foremost," said linebacker Alex Highsmith﻿. "He is dangerous, so we know we have to keep him in the pocket. That is what makes him such a great quarterback, is because not only can he throw the ball, but he can run the ball as well.