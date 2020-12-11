Around the NFL

Steelers D preparing to face 'dangerous' Josh Allen, Bills 

Published: Dec 11, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Fresh off their first loss of the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers head into a prime-time matchup against a fellow AFC division leader in the Buffalo Bills.

After allowing Alex Smith to engineer a comeback, the Steelers defense knows it will have its hands full with Bills QB Josh Allen﻿.

"Very versatile quarterback," said cornerback Cam Sutton﻿, via the team's official website. "A leader. He is definitely the catalyst on that side of the ball. Everything starts with him and runs through him.

"He has done a great job of taking that step. He is making a lot of checks and calls at the line. They have given him a lot more freedom, moving guys around, putting himself and the offense in good situations to stay on schedule, make plays out there on the field. That is just a testament to him. I'm sure he is a hard-working person, a humble guy.

"He is playing good football right now. We just have to be on our game and be ready."

Allen ranks top-five in completion percentage (4th at 69.9), pass + rush yard (4th, 3,725), pass + rush TDs (T-4th, 32) and 20-plus yard passes (T-3rd, 48) this season among 32 qualified QBs (7th in passer rating: 105.9).

Allen is one of three QBs with 3,700-plus combined pass and rush yards and 30-plus combined pass and rush TD this season (others: Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes﻿).

The Bills QB is on pace for 4,966 combined pass and rush yards, 42 combined pass and rush TD, and a 105.9 passer rating in 2020. Only six QBs have had 4,900-plus yards, 42-plus TDs, and a 100-plus passer rating in a season: Mahomes (2018 MVP), Peyton Manning (2013 MVP), Drew Brees (2011, 2013), Aaron Rodgers (2011 MVP), Tom Brady (2007 MVP, 2011), and Dan Marino (1984 MVP).

The league leaders in sacks this season with 44, the Steelers defense knows it must pummel Allen if it's to slow down the Bills offense.

"Overall, we have to get to him first and foremost," said linebacker Alex Highsmith﻿. "He is dangerous, so we know we have to keep him in the pocket. That is what makes him such a great quarterback, is because not only can he throw the ball, but he can run the ball as well.

"I think our key to stopping him on defense is to get after him and rush the passer and keep him in the pocket. If we are out of our rush lanes or whatever he might be able to get out. It's about keeping him in the pocket and being aggressive in that aspect."

Allen's drastic improvement in 2020 has come as he's diced up defenses not with his legs but rather his howitzer of an arm. Yes, the Bills' QB remains dangerous with his legs, but he can now also win games through the air.

Allen generated two games this season with 375-plus passing yards, 3-plus pass TDs and an 80-plus completion percentage. No other QB has even one such game this season.

If you're stuck in 2019, thinking Allen is a run-only QB, please remove your head from the sand.

Allen has six games this season with 300-plus passing yards, including two games with 400-plus pass yards (he had zero 300-yard passing games in 2018 or 2019). Only Mahomes (8) and Deshaun Watson (7) have more 300-plus yard games this season.

After experiencing their first failure this season, the Steelers have no time to lick their wounds. A stampeding Bills squad, which is playing better on both sides of the ball lately, is on deck.

Despite taking their first L, there is no lack of confidence in Pittsburgh.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, Cameron Heyward had a message for everyone jumping off the bandwagon:

"Good for them," he said. "I think everybody is entitled to their own opinion, and they can all make their decisions. As we climb the mountain, there is not going to be a lot of room for you on the trip."

The trip continues Sunday night in Buffalo.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Three Panthers activated from reserve/COVID-19 list Friday

The Panthers are getting some of their COVID-19-affected players back before the weekend. LB ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, WR Curtis Samuel and rookie DT ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ have all been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

﻿Julio Jones﻿ will miss another game. Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Jones would not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Trent Williams doesn't have any grudges toward Washington Football Team

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said he holds no grudges toward the Washington Football Team after being traded.
news

Ezekiel Elliott says it's 'important' to play through calf injury for Cowboys teammates

As if the Cowboys offense haven't experienced enough injuries this season, Ezekiel Elliott﻿ is now dealing with a calf issue. Zeke has been limited in practice this week but plans to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Richard Sherman doubts he'll re-sign with 49ers in 2021 

Richard Sherman analyzed the Niners' situation and doesn't see how he'll return to the Bay Area next season with San Francisco needing to lock up players like LT ﻿Trent Williams﻿ or extend star LB ﻿Fred Warner﻿. 
news

Cam Akers runs over Patriots in Rams' 24-3 demolition of New England

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers generated a career-high 171 rushing yards against New England, the most rushing yards by a rookie since Nick Chubb had 176 in Week 10, 2018, against Atlanta. 
news

Cam Newton, Patriots shut down by Rams days after scoring 45 points in SoFi 

Things were all good less than a week ago for the Patriots. Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Rams was anything but.
news

What we learned from Rams' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Impressive evenings were had for Rams running back Cam Akers, quarterback Jared Goff and more on the offensive end. But L.A.'s story was told by the defense Thursday. Aaron Donald, Kenny Young and more dominated Cam Newton and the Patriots, maintaining their lead in the NFC West on the strength of a victory on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Browns GM: Baker Mayfield 'deserves a lot of credit' for approach to 2020 season

On the heels of torching the Titans in a Week 13 win,﻿ Baker Mayfield﻿ and the Browns look more dangerous than ever before. But, if you've been paying close attention, Mayfield has been great for much of the season.
news

Thursday night inactives: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday's New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams game.
news

Bills sign general manager Brandon Beane to extension through 2025

The Bills announced they have signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year extension. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Beane's new deal will keep him in Buffalo through 2025.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL