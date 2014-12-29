Steelers, Cowboys among contenders; Colts, Lions pretenders

Pete Carroll and Co. will try and tell you that they limited Marshawn Lynch early in the season because they wanted him fresh for the playoff run, but I think they were trying to prove to themselves that they could do it without him. Then they sent Percy Harvin packing and it was almost as if they were trying to strip Russell Wilson of all the tools that made him so good last season. But Seattle has gotten the ball back in the hands of Lynch and adapted the passing system to get Wilson outside of the pocket with run/pass options, which is when he is at his best. Still, I firmly believe that to win the Super Bowl, as Wilson did last year, he must do it from within the pocket. So moving forward in this postseason, that will be the Seahawks' biggest challenge.