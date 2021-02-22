Steelers coach Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19, away from team facility

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an NFL team has been affected in the offseason.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation. A Steelers spokesman would not confirm the specific case, but did say members of the coaching and personnel staffs were sent home last week after a couple of tests for the novel coronavirus ended up being positive.

The NFL completed its 2020 season with the conclusion of Super Bowl LV in early February amid the ongoing pandemic. The Steelers had at least three players -- running back ﻿James Conner﻿, tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿and cornerback ﻿Joe Haden﻿ -- and a staff member test positive for COVID-19 during the season.