Steelers claim Ravens targeted LB Harrison on extra-point try

The Steelers believe Chris Chester intentionally went after linebacker James Harrison -- and perhaps tried to hurt him -- when the Baltimore Ravens' guard was called for a false-start penalty on an extra-point attempt Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Chester fired off the line to hit Harrison -- which offensive linemen aren't taught to do on field-goal and extra-point tries because doing so opens gaps in the blocking wall -- after Joe Flacco's 14-yard touchdown pass to Anquan Boldin during the first quarter of Pittsburgh's 13-10 victory.
"Of course, it was deliberate," Harrison, whom the NFL has fined $125,000 this season for four violations of the league's policy on illegal hits, told the newspaper Wednesday. "There's no way that happens on an extra point because (offensive linemen) don't shoot out. It's obvious it was blatant. It was on purpose."
Harrison, who said he twice ran over Chester on plays before the incident, was asked if it was a cheap shot.
"Yeah, it's cheap," he replied, "but when it comes down to it, it's only a 5-yard penalty. They move back to the 7 and re-kick. It's not going to hurt them."
Steelers inside linebacker James Farrior called it "a dirty play," and defensive end Brett Keisel said he believed "it was a designed play" and that the Ravens wanted to "take (Harrison) down."
"He just took off and kept driving him," Keisel said. "I do think it was intentional."
The Post Gazette said it was uncertain if the Steelers reported the incident to the league, and NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told the newspaper he didn't know if league officials were investigating the incident.