Steelers center Pouncey reportedly won't need ankle surgery

All in the Pouncey family
It turns out that center Maurkice Pouncey, who could not play in Super Bowl XLV because of a high ankle sprain and sprain in his left ankle, will not need surgery because the injuries are healing on schedule, the *Pittsburgh Post-Gazette* reported Friday.
The Steelers had been hopeful that Pouncey, who started from Week 1 and made the Pro Bowl, could play in the title game all the way up until two days beforehand, when coach Mike Tomlindeclared him out.
Pouncey sustained the injuries early in the Steelers' 24-19 victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 23. He arrived in North Texas the week leading up the Super Bowl on crutches and wore a walking boot to the Tuesday media day.
Later in the week he appeared at media functions wearing athletic shoes, confident he would play.
At least five Steelers have had surgery since the Super Bowl: defensive end Nick Eason (ankle), guard Trai Essex (ankle), linebacker James Harrison (back) and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (foot) and Hines Ward (thumb, knee).