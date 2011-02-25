Steelers center Pouncey reportedly won't need ankle surgery

Published: Feb 25, 2011 at 09:14 AM

All in the Pouncey family

!Mike Pouncey was so inspired by his brother Maurkice's success as a rookie center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that Mike wants to play the pivot in the NFL, too, despite only playing one season in the middle in college. **More ...**

It turns out that center Maurkice Pouncey, who could not play in Super Bowl XLV because of a high ankle sprain and sprain in his left ankle, will not need surgery because the injuries are healing on schedule, the *Pittsburgh Post-Gazette* reported Friday.

The Steelers had been hopeful that Pouncey, who started from Week 1 and made the Pro Bowl, could play in the title game all the way up until two days beforehand, when coach Mike Tomlindeclared him out.

Pouncey sustained the injuries early in the Steelers' 24-19 victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 23. He arrived in North Texas the week leading up the Super Bowl on crutches and wore a walking boot to the Tuesday media day.

Later in the week he appeared at media functions wearing athletic shoes, confident he would play.

At least five Steelers have had surgery since the Super Bowl: defensive end Nick Eason (ankle), guard Trai Essex (ankle), linebacker James Harrison (back) and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (foot) and Hines Ward (thumb, knee).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins dominate against struggling Jets on Black Friday, but still have plenty to prove

The Dolphins dominated against the Jets in the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. However, does this win mean Miami has a complete team that could cruise through the playoffs? Judy Battista examines the Dolphins on both sides of the ball after their blowout win. 
news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Next Woman Up: Tameka Rish, SVP of Fan and Associate Experience for the Atlanta Falcons

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Falcons SVP of fan and associate experience Tameka Rish discusses the Falcons' celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the importance of the event and how she's helped improve fan experience.