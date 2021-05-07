Steelers CB Justin Layne reaches plea deal to resolve Ohio gun charge

Published: May 07, 2021 at 10:33 AM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback ﻿Justin Layne﻿ reached a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a traffic stop in Ohio last month where authorities said they found a loaded gun in his car.

Layne, 23, was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle following the April 23 stop in Willoughby Hills. That charge was dropped when he pleaded guilty Wednesday in Willoughby Municipal Court to a misdemeanor charge of possessing criminal tools and two traffic violations. Layne received a suspended 180-day jail sentence, must serve six months probation and perform 32 hours of community service.

Police stopped Layne around 1:20 a.m. when his Dodge Charger was going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone. A records check showed he was driving with a suspended license and he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation in another jurisdiction, police said.

They said they searched the car after smelling marijuana and seeing loose particles of it scattered throughout the vehicle. That search revealed a loaded Glock pistol in the center console, police said. They said Layne wasn't a licensed conceal-carry permit holder in Ohio.

Layne played 16 games but made no starts last season for the Steelers, who selected him out of Michigan State in the third round of the 2019 draft. He had 10 tackles on defense and 12 more on special teams last season.

The Steelers declined comment on the matter Thursday, while a message left for Layne's agent was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.
news

Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Here are news and notes from Friday around the NFL. 
news

Tyler Lockett: Speedy D'Wayne Eskridge a perfect fit in Seahawks WR trio

The Seahawks spent their only draft pick in the Top 100 on Western Michigan wideout D'Wayne Eskridge. The addition of the speedy receiver gives the Seahawks a blazing trio in ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and Eskridge, who can all run 4.4 or faster 40-yard dashes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW