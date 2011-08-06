Steelers camp report: Continuity what drives Pittsburgh

1. Ben Roethlisberger has never looked in better shape. Every year I watch him scramble around the field in the night scrimmage at Latrobe High School, making plays and exciting the fans. Not this year, though, as Roethlisberger consistently stayed in the pocket and drilled receivers with a much quicker and improved release. In the first real two-minute drill of the year against most of the Steelers' first defense, Roethlisberger marched the offense down the field the same way he did to win the Super Bowl against the Cardinals.