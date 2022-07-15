Around the NFL

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Published: Jul 15, 2022 at 08:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One of the most significant battles to monitor when training camps kick off later this month is who will win the job to replace Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round, while Mason Rudolph remains on the roster.

On his new Not Just Football podcast, Steelers star defensive lineman Cam Heyward said Trubisky enters the competition in the lead for the gig.

"It starts with Mitch. Mitch, we bought him in in free agency," Heyward, per Steelers Depot. "The thing we have to remember about Mitch is he's coming from a situation where in Chicago, they didn't really give him anything. And he still made it to the playoffs. ... Everything like to say 'Mitch did this wrong, Mitch did that wrong.' Man, Mitch did a lot of things right. Hopefully we have a better team around him. And we're going to support him. Right now, he's our No. 1."

Trubisky generated a 29-21 record as a starter in four seasons in Chicago, including two playoff appearances. But he has averaged just 6.4 pass yards per attempt since 2019 (second lowest in the NFL in that span -- only Big Ben's 6.2 was lower). Trubisky spent 2021 as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Pickett shined in his final season at Pitt, setting an ACC single-season record with 42 pass TDs in 2021 and a school record with 4,315 pass yards (sixth most in FBS). He also generated 1,299 deep pass yards in 2021.

The battle to see who starts Week 1 will commence when the Steelers kick off training camp practices on July 27.

"We don't know what it's going to be by the time the season kicks off," Heyward said. "There's a lot of football that's gotta take place. All we're doing in OTAs is running around in shorts. I'm excited to put on the pads and see how these guys deal with pressure in their face."

Related Content

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees: Atlanta only ran 60% of defense last year, ready for 100% in 2022

In Dean Pees' first season as defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the Falcons ranked near the bottom in most categories. However, the Falcons didn't allow a pass play of 40-plus yards (No. 1 in NFL) and gave up 51 pass plays of 20-plus yards (15th).

news

Little optimism franchise-tagged Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz will get extensions

As the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions looms at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, there remains little optimism that any of the four players -- Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz -- aiming for deals will get them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Former Chiefs, Browns OL Mitchell Schwartz announces retirement after nine seasons

Former Chiefs and Browns offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, concluding a nine-year career in the NFL.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 14

The Cowboys announced on Thursday the signing of journeyman linebacker Malik Jefferson.

news

Tom Brady on eventual retirement: 'I've realized I don't have five years left'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed a number of topics during a recent sit-down with "Variety." Brady told the entertainment magazine that he doesn't know when he'll retire officially, but he knows the he doesn't have "five years left."

news

Bengals announce white helmets coming for 2022 season

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Thursday the club will be wearing a new white helmet during the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Alex Highsmith aiming for '10-to-12 sack mark' in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith made the jump from a rotational player as a rookie to a regular starter in 2021. Now the third-year player is looking to make another leap by putting together his first season with double-digit sacks.

news

Panthers' former first-rounder Rashard Anderson dies at 45

Former Carolina Panthers' first-round pick Rashard Anderson died at 45 years old.

Jackson State University, where Anderson was a corner from 1996-1999 and inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, announced Anderson's death. No cause was given.

news

Le'Veon Bell excited for 'next chapter,' 'truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey'

A day after announcing he wouldn't play in the NFL in 2022, aspiring boxer Le'Veon Bell hinted at retirement in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday.

news

Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu has no favorite in QB battle: 'Whoever's back there, I'll be doing everything I can to keep him safe'

In the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade, Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu isn't choosing sides in the upcoming QB battle, just underscoring his confidence in Carolina coaches to make the right decision.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW