Steelers C Pouncey leaves AFC title game with sprained ankle

Pouncey had to be helped off the field after Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas got pushed back into him. He rolled over the back of Pouncey's leg on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to Hines Ward to the New York 1. Pouncey put no weight on the ankle as he hopped off the field with the aid of two trainers. He was later carted to the locker room where CBS cameras showed Pouncey walking with the aid of crutches.