Steelers-Broncos, 49ers-Packers stand out among Week 1 games

The optimism that permeates training camps is still going strong. It's that feeling that your team is just a little bit better than experts think.
No one has played a game yet. All 32 teams are even, and everyone has a chance. It won't last for long -- the season kicks off Wednesday night when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants -- but it's loud and clear now.
It is most certainly coach-speak, but teams are 0-0, which makes this week's slate all the more enticing. From the same-old, same-old Super Bowl champions to the New York Jets' circus/Tebowmania to Peyton Manning's new home in Denver to a New Orleans Saints team playing with an interim to the interim coach ... and on and on.
The offseason that wouldn't end is about to be over, and all that's left is an endless number of entertaining storylines. Oh, and there are six new head coaches debuting. It all adds up to a lot of time spent rededicating yourself to a sport that has finally returned. It's been too long.
Here is your Week 1 primer, with games ranked in order of intrigue, from 1 to 16: