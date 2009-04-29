Steelers bring back long snapper Retkofsky after blocked kick

Published: Apr 29, 2009 at 12:28 PM

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed long snapper Jared Retkofsky on Monday, two days after having an extra-point attempt blocked by Green Bay in a preseason game.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Retkofsky signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent from TCU during the spring but was released July 19, four days before training camp started.

Retkofsky was brought back to challenge long snapper Greg Warren, who was beaten up the middle on the blocked extra point. The Steelers also missed a mid-range field goal attempt Aug. 5 against New Orleans when kicker Jeff Reed was pressured.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin promised after Saturday's game to address the kicking game problems immediately.

To make room for Retkofsky, the Steelers released rookie linebacker Matt King, who signed Aug. 3.

