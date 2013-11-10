Steelers bounce back, dominate Bills in win

Published: Nov 10, 2013 at 08:34 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers shut down rookie quarterback EJ Manuel in his return to the Bills, pounding Buffalo in a 23-10 win on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 204 yards and a touchdown, Le'Veon Bell added 52 yards rushing and a score as Pittsburgh (3-6) snapped a two-game losing streak.

A week after giving up 610 yards and 55 points in a loss to New England, Pittsburgh held the Bills (3-7) to 227 total yards, more than one-third coming on a meaningless drive in the final minutes.

Manuel completed 22 of 39 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Steelers limited Buffalo to 95 yards rushing, nearly 50 below its average, and sacked Manuel three times.

