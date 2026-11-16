Steelers' blowout loss exposes roster weaknesses that won't be easily fixed

CINCINNATI -- The white rally towels twirled inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday night as a chant broke out among the fans. First, it was a small, almost unrecognizable smattering of cheers after Joe Burrow's first touchdown pass to tight end Drew Sample. The roars grew when Burrow found running back Chase Brown in the end zone. By the time Burrow had tossed his third TD of the first half to build a three-score lead, the whiteout crowd was at full volume.

"M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P!"

Burrow sure looked like it during a dominant 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he racked up 409 passing yards and threw four touchdowns. Any team that steps into a stadium with a quarterback of this caliber better have one of two things: elite defensive backs to help suppress the scoring or dynamic offensive playmakers to stand toe-to-toe in a shootout. Pittsburgh is missing both parts of that equation.

If the last four games showed the Steelers' strength in the trenches, the Bengals' high-flying offense exposed Pittsburgh's roster weaknesses that went unaddressed at Tuesday's trade deadline. The Bengals (7-2) now sit alone atop the AFC North. Given Cincinnati's soft second-half schedule, Pittsburgh could be looking up the rest of the season.

"We did not execute at a good enough level to win," Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said. "Got to own it. It's one game. I tip my cap to them. They did a really good job today. But man, we got our ass kicked today."

To beat an MVP candidate at QB who is surrounded by an embarrassment of offensive riches takes outstanding personnel. Recognizing the unique challenge presented by the Bengals' two-headed receiving monster of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Steelers drafted Joey Porter Jr. in 2023 specifically with this matchup in mind. Pittsburgh has not often missed the corner, who was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys amid a messy contract dispute. Sunday, Burrow often picked on Porter's replacement: Asante Samuel Jr.

The Steelers' 5-foot-10 defensive back allowed four catches on six targets in the first half alone. (Samuel also got away with what looked like a hold in the end zone and committed a costly defensive pass interference penalty on a deep shot to Chase). The Steelers pivoted to rookie Daylen Everette for part of the second half. When Samuel re-entered, Burrow went after him again and connected with Chase for a 43-yard reception. By the time it was over, Chase's fingerprints were all over the game with 11 catches for 231 yards.

From a game-planning perspective, the Steelers came out with an aggressive approach with hopes of pressuring Burrow. The QB had the answers all night. He identified the blitzes early and got the ball out of his hand quickly to nullify the pass rush. In many cases, Burrow got to his checkdown. He connected with Brown eight times, including for two touchdowns, and found Samaje Perine for another four catches and 25 yards.

The Bengals' improved offensive line also used seven-man protections to keep T.J. Watt and company from wrecking the game. As a result, Pittsburgh recorded only nine pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and sacked Burrow once. Again, this underscores one of the issues with the way the defense is built. Rush and coverage have to work together in the NFL. Without the quality defensive backs to play man coverage, the Steelers have been almost forced into a zone-centric philosophy. Even when the secondary stood up, Burrow had far too much time to pick apart the defense or find escape lanes through the A and B gaps.

"They were just rolling," inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "We never stopped the bleeding."

Meanwhile, on offense, the Steelers' inability to jump-start a drive led to a massive disparity in time of possession, plays and yards. By the end of the first half, Burrow had thrown for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, and the Steelers had produced just 40 total yards of offense.

Though Pittsburgh built an identity on the ground during its four-game winning streak (one that will be tested after starting left guard Mason McCormick sustained a serious ankle injury), the passing game continues to underwhelm. Beating press man coverage, in particular, has been Pittsburgh's biggest glaring weakness, especially without Michael Pittman Jr. for the fifth game and Roman Wilson for the fourth game.

"They played a lot of man coverage," Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "We didn't make them pay -- at all."

The Steelers tried to move DK Metcalf around the formation and into the slot to create advantageous matchups. Rodgers often looked for the Steelers' WR1. Almost nothing worked until it was too late. The Steelers picked up just one first down over their first three series combined. Rodgers misfired on his first eight passes and didn't complete a pass until less than five minutes remained in the first half. The veteran QB ended the day 15-of-29 for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns, most of that in garbage time.

"We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays," Rodgers said. "Couldn't get going. Didn't hit any passes. … We just couldn't get anything going on offense for a long time."

The Steelers still sit squarely in playoff position. Over the stretch run, they'll play just two teams with winning records. Plenty of winnable games remain, and the Steelers can continue to rely on their running game and defensive front seven to take care of business against subpar competition.

In that way, this isn't the type of setback that should cause concern about the Steelers' chances of making it into the playoffs. But Sunday's result in a measuring-stick moment revealed cracks in the roster that are likely to be exposed again when Pittsburgh sees high-level quarterback play like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen or the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence or a suffocating defense like that of the Denver Broncos. Yes, the Steelers can make the playoffs. But after the way this game unfolded, it's fair to wonder whether we'll see a similar outcome when the competition tests the weak links in the roster.

"The biggest thing is you come back to work, and you understand who you are as a person, who you are as a team, who you are as a defense," Queen said. "Who are we going to be? Are we going to come back to work, get better, understand where we messed up? Or are we just going to let it snowball?"

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.