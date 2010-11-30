Steelers-Bills replay highlights Wednesday night's 'Field Pass'

Here's the "Field Pass" schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 1, on NFL Network:
New York Giants tight end Kevin Boss scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning late in the fourth quarter to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 and end a two-game losing streak. NFL Replay will include special wired sound from Giants linebacker Michael Boley.
Pittsburgh kicker Shaun Suisham made a 41-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining in overtime as the Steelers outlasted the Buffalo Bills 19-16 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
» 10:30 PM ET Sound FX: Week 12
A compilation of the best sights and sounds from around the league from Week 12 of the NFL season.
NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.
Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new "Field Pass" block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. "Field Pass" takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 PM ET is Sound FX featuring a "best of" theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.
* Sunday is NFL GameDay on NFL Network, starting at 9:00 AM ET with NFL GameDay Morning. HostRich EisenjoinsSteve Mariucci,Marshall Faulk,Michael IrvinandWarren Sapp* for the first and most comprehensive pregame show every Sunday. This week on *NFL GameDay Morning:
»Interview with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin before the Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens in a battle for first place in the AFC North.