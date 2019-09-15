Around the NFL

Steelers' Big Ben, James Conner injured vs. Seahawks

Published: Sep 15, 2019 at 07:48 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury to his throwing arm toward the end of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

Roethlisberger exited the game with a right elbow injury and did not return. He was seen on the sideline after halftime but Mason Rudolph started the second half at QB.

Rudolph's second career pass was intercepted after a dropped pass by veteran wideout Donte Moncrief. Seattle converted a touchdown off of it. Overall the offense played better with the second-year QB but fell to the Seahawks, 28-26.

Big Ben completed eight out of 15 attempts for 75 yards before exiting the game.

During the fourth quarter, running back James Conner limped off the field and went into the medical tent. He appeared to be holding his left knee. He did not return with a knee injury.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not have an update on either Roethlisberger or Conner after the game.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed, that Big Ben will have an MRI on Monday to learn the extent of the damage to his elbow.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as the Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team'

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise's thinking on the decision.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Tom Brady on Thursday said he will be back in Foxborough for the New England Patriots' home opener as the team honors their former legendary quarterback.

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he has 'no anxiety' about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't sweating the situation surrounding QB Jimmy Garoppolo's injured foot, which required surgery this offseason after signing with Las Vegas.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on interest in adding WR DeAndre Hopkins: 'I really like the look of our group'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday said he liked the current construct of Dallas' wide receivers when asked about the possibility of adding WR DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich: Laviska Shenault can do some Deebo Samuel-type things

Could Laviska Shenault expect to see a larger role this season in Carolina? Panthers coach Frank Reich told reporters on Thursday that Shenault can do some of the things that 49ers star Deebo Samuel can.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says his absence from OTAs will end next week

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Thursday said that his absence from the team's voluntary offseason program will come to an end next week.

news

Tom Brady insists there won't be another unretirement: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again'

Despite the persistent rumors, Tom Brady on Thursday insisted he has no intention of playing football again.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

