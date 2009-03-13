Steelers banners stolen from public works building in Pittsburgh

Published: Mar 13, 2009 at 09:24 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Eleven banners from the Steelers' Super Bowl victory parade have been stolen from the Pittsburgh Public Works garage.

Director Guy Costa says workers found only two signs in the storage area Friday, meaning someone stole 11 others.

The city paid $95 each for 50 banners that lined the parade route following the Steelers' 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Five banners were stolen from the parade route, and the city offered the other 45 to the public for $150 each to cover the additional cost of hanging and taking down the signs. Fans quickly bought the banners and had picked up all but 13 by Thursday.

Costa told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that police are investigating and the city will replace the stolen banners, if necessary.

