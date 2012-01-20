Steelers assistant Arians retiring after five-year tenure

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 02:24 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says offensive coordinator Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching.

Smith: Future of NFL coaches

The one thing a successful coach needs in today's NFL is the ability to adapt. Jason Smith spies two coordinators who have it. More ...

The 57-year-old Arians joined the Steelers as the wide receivers coach in 2004 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007.

Tomlin announced the move in a statement Friday, lauding Arians for "helping lead our offense to new heights."

"I am grateful to Bruce for contributing to our success and wish him nothing but the best in his retirement," Tomlin said.

Arians entered the NFL as a running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1989 and served as Peyton Manning's first quarterback coach. His NFL resume also includes stints with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

