Around the NFL

Steelers' Art Rooney not open to expansion of replay

Published: Mar 22, 2019 at 06:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

NFL owners are slated to discuss potential replay expansion at the Annual League Meeting, which runs Sunday through Wednesday in Phoenix.

When asked about the possible changes during a conference call with local beat writers Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II voiced his disdain about adding another item to mull at the meeting.

"We have a lot that's reviewable in the game and not that excited about adding to that list," Rooney said. "I would not want to see the length of the game be expanded. We need to continually go in the other direction. If anything, try to shorten the game a little bit. It really is the pace of game ... that's something we have to keep in mind."

The call to reevaluate the league's replay protocol comes on the heels of the NFC Championship Game pass-interference non-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Owners are expected to consider expanding replay to allow pass interference (and possibly roughing the passer and defenseless player fouls) to be reviewable.

Rooney added that the replays are still interpreted by people and there's still room for error no matter how many individuals are reviewing it. The lack of guarantee that every call will be correct is the reason for his hesitation on expanding the rule.

"Replay, at the end of the day, is another human being interpreting the play," Rooney said. "While it can be helpful in a lot of cases, but when you start talking about judgment calls, pass interference in particular, you are still putting another human being in the spot of making that decision. You never are going to get it perfect no matter how many people are looking at it. That's another hesitation I have to expand it even further."

As Judy Battista highlighted in her primer, a few other rule proposals have generated buzz ahead of the league meeting.

Rooney hinted the Steelers would be in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs' proposed rule to change overtime possession to give both teams a possession even if the first team scores a touchdown, per The Athletic. He is opposed to the addition of an eighth official on the field. As for Broncos' proposal to grant an alternative to onside kicks, Rooney prefers to keep the rule "similar to what we have now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Lions-Packers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Lions face the Packers on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 4 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol; Raiders to see how QB progresses through week

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Week 4 remains uncertain at the midpoint of the work week. Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III highlight Players of the Week

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III and Miami back De'Von Achane led the way for the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice, progressing through concussion protocol

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday that Anthony Richardson will return to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2. The rookie QB will take the first-team reps, per Steichen.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys' red-zone struggles 'not a long-range concern'

The Dallas Cowboys have moved the ball well enough with Mike McCarthy calling plays through three weeks between the 20s but have come up woefully shy in the red zone.
news

Winless teams go head-to-head in Vikings-Panthers, Broncos-Bears Week 4 matchups

With the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings versus the 0-3 Carolina Panthers and the 0-3 Denver Broncos versus the 0-3 Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, postseason hopes are likely already on the line in these Week 4 matchups.
news

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert claims he's fastest player on 'fastest team in the NFL'

The speed combination of ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ has been on display early this season, and with the Dolphins piling on 70 points Sunday, it's the talk of the league.
news

Patriots' Bill O'Brien downplays interrogating ex-Cowboys Will Grier, Ezekiel Elliott before Dallas game

New England Patriots Bill O'Brien downplayed the information he might gather from former Cowboys players Will Grier and Ezekiel Elliott ahead of a showdown with Dallas -- even if his opposing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has it on his mind.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'Bigger opportunity' awaits WR Quentin Johnston after Mike Williams' injury

Injury issues within the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps are unfortunately nothing novel. Mike Williams has been lost for the year, just a season after he and running mate Keenan Allen seldom saw the field together. This time around, though, the Chargers have a rookie first-rounder ready and waiting in Quentin Johnston.
news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles wants different approach from struggling RB Rachaad White: 'He tried to make too many big plays'

After a third game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have an impressive showing in the run game, head coach Todd Bowles discussed what had been going wrong, and what needed to be fixed before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.