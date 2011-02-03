Steelers are more complete, experienced team in SBXLV

Don't get me wrong. The Packers are a very nice story. Their ability to overcome 15 players on injured reserve, including some key difference-makers on both sides of the ball, is truly remarkable. The same goes for Rodgers' near-perfect performance against the Falcons and his impressive play, with his arm and extremely quick feet, throughout the season. You also can't help but admire the way he handled himself through the difficult transition of replacing Brett Favre, and appreciate the tremendous satisfaction he must feel as he stands on the brink of finally escaping the shadow of a legend.