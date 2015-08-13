Around the NFL

Steelers, Antonio Brown's agent to meet about deal

Published: Aug 13, 2015 at 02:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After one big-name receiver got a contract extension Thursday morning, it's on to the next one.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus -- who just locked down T.Y. Hilton to a five-year, $65 million contract extension in Indy -- plans to travel to Jacksonville to meet on Friday with Pittsburgh Steelers brass about reworking Antonio Brown's contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plans.

Brown skipped some voluntary workouts this offseason in hopes of getting a new deal. After rolling up to training camp in a Rolls Royce Phantom, Brown admitted holding out wasn't an option.

"Holdouts never go well," Brown said at the time. "Just look at history. It always ends badly. It wouldn't be the best decision."

The Steelers historically don't negotiate with players holding out, but perhaps with the show of faith they'd consider re-doing his deal? Rosenhaus at least plans to find out.

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported he was told the Steelersare reluctant to re-work Brown's deal any time soon.

Brown signed a six-year, $43 million contract in 2012. Since that time, he's been one of the top wideouts in the NFL. He is scheduled to make $6 million in 2015 with $8.25 million and $8.71 million coming in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The 26-year-old has caught at least five passes for a minimum of 50 yards in 33 straight games. Brown has caught 239 passes for 3,197 yards and 21 touchdowns since he signed his extension.

The wideout's current contract places his per-year average just 14th in the NFL, behind the likes of Vincent Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Pierre Garcon, per OverTheCap.com -- receivers who Brown has exceedingly outplayed.

The Steelers likely don't have incentive to sweeten Brown's deal -- other than to keep their star player happy -- but it can't hurt to ask.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down what Geno Smith's injury means for the Jets and recaps the first Hard Knocks episode in Houston.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, will be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 