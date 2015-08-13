Steelers, Antonio Brown's agent to meet about deal

After one big-name receiver got a contract extension Thursday morning, it's on to the next one.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus -- who just locked down T.Y. Hilton to a five-year, $65 million contract extension in Indy -- plans to travel to Jacksonville to meet on Friday with Pittsburgh Steelers brass about reworking Antonio Brown's contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plans.
Brown skipped some voluntary workouts this offseason in hopes of getting a new deal. After rolling up to training camp in a Rolls Royce Phantom, Brown admitted holding out wasn't an option.
"Holdouts never go well," Brown said at the time. "Just look at history. It always ends badly. It wouldn't be the best decision."
The Steelers historically don't negotiate with players holding out, but perhaps with the show of faith they'd consider re-doing his deal? Rosenhaus at least plans to find out.
NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported he was told the Steelersare reluctant to re-work Brown's deal any time soon.
Brown signed a six-year, $43 million contract in 2012. Since that time, he's been one of the top wideouts in the NFL. He is scheduled to make $6 million in 2015 with $8.25 million and $8.71 million coming in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The 26-year-old has caught at least five passes for a minimum of 50 yards in 33 straight games. Brown has caught 239 passes for 3,197 yards and 21 touchdowns since he signed his extension.
The wideout's current contract places his per-year average just 14th in the NFL, behind the likes of Vincent Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Pierre Garcon, per OverTheCap.com -- receivers who Brown has exceedingly outplayed.
The Steelers likely don't have incentive to sweeten Brown's deal -- other than to keep their star player happy -- but it can't hurt to ask.
